Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 11,294 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 110,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,691. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.