Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431,381 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,964,000 after buying an additional 387,621 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,071,000 after acquiring an additional 146,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.90. 66,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.