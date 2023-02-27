Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 382.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,525,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

