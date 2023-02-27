Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.80 Million Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.10. 1,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,872. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.14.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

