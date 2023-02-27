Cadian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 520,500 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,012,000. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 454,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $81.58. 76,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,828. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

