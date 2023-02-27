Cadian Capital Management LP Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.58. 521,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

