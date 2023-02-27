Cadian Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for 4.6% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $78,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 3,754.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New York Times by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in New York Times by 37.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.27. 181,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,237. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

