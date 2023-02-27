Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of KnowBe4 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 534,406 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 740,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNBE stock remained flat at $24.89 during midday trading on Monday. 9,081,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,235. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

