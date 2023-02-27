Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,125,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of SmartRent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boston Partners grew its position in SmartRent by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SmartRent stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. 112,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,329. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

SMRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

