Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 218,244 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Hayward as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hayward by 75.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 11.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 419,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 16.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE HAYW traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.63. 83,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

