Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 111,717 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 111,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BROS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BROS traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $32.79. 230,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.