Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 111,717 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 111,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently commented on BROS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.
NYSE BROS traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $32.79. 230,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
