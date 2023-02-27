Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 464,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,426,000. Global-e Online accounts for 0.6% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,249 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 53.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,000 after acquiring an additional 522,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Global-e Online stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 223,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,365. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

