Caas Capital Management LP Acquires 300,000 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Acquisition comprises 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 4.64% of Jupiter Acquisition worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAQC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JAQC stock remained flat at $10.03 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.60.

Jupiter Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

