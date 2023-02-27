C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $260.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

