C Partners Holding GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158,193 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 2.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,301. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

