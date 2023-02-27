C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 274,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

