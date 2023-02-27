C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,168 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.35. 58,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

