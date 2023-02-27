C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 4,620 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 279.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $23,188,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kroger by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 79.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kroger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Kroger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. 785,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.