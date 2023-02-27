C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $227,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $321.87. 514,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,225. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.39 and its 200 day moving average is $341.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

