C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $209,000 Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDNY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,056. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

