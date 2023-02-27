C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.63. 320,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,910. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
