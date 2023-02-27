C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,534 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,191 shares of company stock worth $4,847,778 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

Shares of KEYS traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.59. 173,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.66.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

