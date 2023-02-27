C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 818 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.89 on Monday, hitting $206.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,838,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,660,906. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average of $207.75. The stock has a market cap of $654.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,112,332 shares of company stock worth $1,633,893,752 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

