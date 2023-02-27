C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,008 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. 162,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,287. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

