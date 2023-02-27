Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Takes $397,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78.

