Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Purchases 144,332 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,332 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises about 7.8% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EELV traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $23.04. 8,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,233. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80.

