Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,601,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

