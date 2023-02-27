Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,936. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

