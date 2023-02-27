Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC cut its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JFrog worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 105,138 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. 47,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,366,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,794,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,576 shares of company stock valued at $8,043,254. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

