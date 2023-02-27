Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 4,897 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Cantaloupe worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 186,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTLP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $129,324. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.86. 72,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,861. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Further Reading

