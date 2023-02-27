Bullseye Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,853,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $85,762.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,853,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

