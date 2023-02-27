Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Tenable comprises about 2.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Tenable worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.08. 111,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at $261,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,635 shares of company stock worth $1,022,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

