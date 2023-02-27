Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. eGain accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of eGain worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,228 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in eGain by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eGain by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eGain Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

