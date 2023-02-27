Bullseye Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up 1.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,736,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,835,000 after acquiring an additional 74,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,064,000 after acquiring an additional 119,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $61.86. 137,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,208. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.