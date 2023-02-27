Bullseye Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alteryx worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Alteryx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

NYSE AYX traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

