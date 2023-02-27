Bullseye Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane accounts for 2.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.63.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.