Bulldog Investors LLP Trims Holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 584,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. 100,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,965. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

