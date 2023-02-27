Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 528 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGU traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,088. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.