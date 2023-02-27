Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 4,639 Shares of Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Relativity Acquisition were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,511,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,035,000.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RACYU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.99. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. Relativity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $28.30.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

