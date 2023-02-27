Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 13,310 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legato Merger Corp. II by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000.

Insider Transactions at Legato Merger Corp. II

In other Legato Merger Corp. II news, Director John Ing bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Brian Pratt acquired 484,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $4,989,690.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 484,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,690.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ing acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 684,436 shares of company stock worth $6,982,691 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legato Merger Corp. II Trading Up 1.8 %

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Legato Merger Corp. II in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGTO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. 267,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,178. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

