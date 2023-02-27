Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases 3,476 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Logan Ridge Finance were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRFC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $49,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

LRFC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Logan Ridge Finance Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.