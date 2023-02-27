Bulldog Investors LLP Has $1.24 Million Stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 130,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter.

AIF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

