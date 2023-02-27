Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Position in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.70% of Financial Strategies Acquisition worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter worth $134,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.49. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.