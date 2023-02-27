Bulldog Investors LLP Boosts Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 257.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,988 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Barings BDC worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 74.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $948.62 million, a P/E ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 960.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

See Also

