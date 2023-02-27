Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 7,848 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.40. 230,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,101. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $113.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

