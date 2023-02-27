Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 18,097 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

