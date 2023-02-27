Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 310,271 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 683,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $26,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

