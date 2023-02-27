Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $8.25 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,855 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.98. 1,052,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

