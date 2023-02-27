Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1,065.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,855 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $877,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. 506,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

