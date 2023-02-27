Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $216.04. 55,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $208.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

